Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $127.02. 41,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

