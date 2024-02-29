Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,121. The company has a market cap of $379.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $381.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.20 and its 200-day moving average is $327.32.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

