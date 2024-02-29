Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 22.0% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

