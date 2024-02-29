Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Koppers updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

KOP stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $55.71. 41,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,604,662.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,779. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koppers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Koppers by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

