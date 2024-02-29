Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Down 0.7%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.