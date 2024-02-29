Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
