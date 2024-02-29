Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

