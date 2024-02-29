Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 4,781,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616,100 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $20.03.

The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 278,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

