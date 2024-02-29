Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CFO Erik Weaver Sells 5,269 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH remained flat at $13.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.