Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 15,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

