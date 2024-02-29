Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 11.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 1,447,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,478,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 844,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

