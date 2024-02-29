LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $2.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,659,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,490,522.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

