LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Up 18.4%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

