Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $240.09. 679,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

