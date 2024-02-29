Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 206529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$153.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

