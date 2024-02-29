Luminus Management LLC Has $35.81 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,172 shares during the period. O-I Glass accounts for about 11.0% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 1.38% of O-I Glass worth $35,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 358,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

