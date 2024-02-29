Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Thursday after TD Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. TD Cowen now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Macy’s traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 12,454,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,176,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Down 6.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

