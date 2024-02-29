Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after buying an additional 2,658,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 901,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 135.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 761,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 383,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $906,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

