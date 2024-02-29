Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.75

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$171.75 and last traded at C$171.75, with a volume of 4093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$169.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. Analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8263666 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Insider Transactions at Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total value of C$1,043,200.00. In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total transaction of C$1,043,200.00. Also, Director Ron Anderson acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

