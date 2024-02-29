Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Trading Down 0.6%

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.92. 157,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 295,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $183.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mama’s Creations news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $19,704,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $19,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $7,043,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

