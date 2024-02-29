Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.90. Marqeta shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1,757,361 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Marqeta Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

