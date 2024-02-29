Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $23.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $566.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average of $466.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $567.77.
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
