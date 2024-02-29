Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $23.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $566.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average of $466.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $567.77.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

