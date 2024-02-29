Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAURY remained flat at $33.20 on Thursday. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Marui Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $395.15 million for the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

