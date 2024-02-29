MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 175,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,063,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

