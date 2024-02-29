MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~($0.48) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$2.69 EPS.

MasTec Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.46. 1,984,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.