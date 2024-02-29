Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalpha Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Metalpha Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Metalpha Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

MATH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 22,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63. Metalpha Technology has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

