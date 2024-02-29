Monero (XMR) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $66.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $137.24 or 0.00223888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00130486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00487164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00132045 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,404,238 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

