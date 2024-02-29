Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Up 0.1%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.57. 37,094 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

