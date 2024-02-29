Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

Shares of MOHCY remained flat at $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Motor Oil has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

