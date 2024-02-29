MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 36,841 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,691,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $67,949.28.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 105,911 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $83,669.69.

On Monday, February 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,767 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $17,530.59.

On Friday, February 9th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 59,737 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $47,192.23.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 80,757 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $61,375.32.

On Monday, February 5th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,355 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $49,086.60.

On Friday, February 2nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $44,104.33.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 187,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSP Recovery Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. increased its stake in MSP Recovery by 317.5% in the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MSP Recovery by 36.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

