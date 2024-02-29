My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $233,013.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004496 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.