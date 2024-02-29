MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Down to $172.35

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.35, but opened at $158.70. MYR Group shares last traded at $156.82, with a volume of 54,884 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

MYR Group Stock Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

