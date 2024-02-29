Myria (MYRIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.22 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Myria token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myria has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Myria has a total market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01169943 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,224,919.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.