Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

