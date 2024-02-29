National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

National Vision Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 206,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,811. National Vision has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $50,897,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $16,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.