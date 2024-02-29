NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $381.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

