NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.400-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.80.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

