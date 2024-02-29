NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. NetApp updated its Q4 guidance to $1.73-1.83 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.50 EPS.

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,773. NetApp has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

