NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $24.99. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 35,590 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,463,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

