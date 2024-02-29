Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.09. 229,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,440. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

