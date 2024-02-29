NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.42

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 86132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

NN Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

