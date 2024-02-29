Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 380,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

