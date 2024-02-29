Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,184,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,105,000 after buying an additional 2,450,434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

View Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.