Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 71,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,076. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCDL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

