Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NCDL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,076. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

