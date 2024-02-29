NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVR were worth $99,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $91.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7,676.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,212.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,495.95. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,089.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7,698.39.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.