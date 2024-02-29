NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 19,729 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $5.00.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

