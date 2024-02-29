Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $143.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.25 or 0.05493602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

