Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.80. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 404,149 shares traded.

OLPX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

