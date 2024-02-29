Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Lifted by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Olin comprises about 8.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Olin worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Olin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 153.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Olin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Get Our Latest Report on OLN

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.