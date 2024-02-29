OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 1.3%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.67. Approximately 63,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 28,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

OMRON Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). OMRON had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OMRON Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OMRON during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in OMRON during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

