OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 1.3%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.67. Approximately 63,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 28,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.
OMRON Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). OMRON had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OMRON Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OMRON
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.